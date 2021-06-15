Dutch MedTech STENTiT appoints Golo von Basum as Chief Operating Officer

Golo brings more than 16 years of experience in medical device development to STENTiT. After his Ph.D. in applied physics for laser spectroscopy and his career in corporate research for care & health applications, Golo was Site Leader and Head of R&D of several departments within Philips, a global leader in health technology. Throughout his previous roles, he developed a clear and pragmatic approach for end-to-end product development processes. Golo published over 30 patents and scientific papers, managed multimillion euro projects, led organizations of over 370 employees, and obtained several FDA and CE medical device approvals.

Bart Sanders, CEO of STENTiT comments:

"We are excited to have Golo joining the team. His background and wealth of experience perfectly fits the current strategic stage of the company aiming at further growth and maturity. This will certainly help us to define the next generation in regenerative stent technology and to become the new standard of care for patients in need of endovascular interventions."

Golo von Basum, new COO of STENTIT adds:

"In my entire career I am driven by purposeful innovation, and this is exactly what I found at STENTiT. I'm proud and honored to become a member of STENTiT's management team. The company's technology addresses the unmet need of sustained vascular repair, with a novel concept of regenerative stents. Hereby the company aims to improve long-term outcomes by leaving behind a restored artery to last a lifetime. STENTiT is uniquely positioned to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients."

About STENTiT:

STENTiT is a medical device spin-off company from the Dutch Eindhoven University of Technology, focusing on the development of regenerative endovascular implants. These bioresorbable devices trigger a natural healing response by the circulating blood cells, in which the implant is being replaced by new vascular tissue to restore the artery from the inside-out.

Since the establishment of the company in 2017, STENTiT has received broad international recognition and awards for its high-potential approach, covering world leading stages. As the company is currently going through the next translational phases, STENTiT is on its way to fulfill its ambition to become the new standard in endovascular treatment, providing a life-lasting solution for millions of patients around the world.

More information is available at www.stentit.com

For further inquiries:

STENTiT | Eindhoven, The Netherlands

Dr. Bart Sanders

T: +31 40 247 2445

E: b.sanders@stentit.com

For media:

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication | Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Léon Melens

T: +31 6 538 16 427

E: lmelens@lifespring.nl

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1532658/Golo_von_Basum.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1532659/STENTiT_Logo.jpg

SOURCE STENTiT