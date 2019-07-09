DUSK Token to Be Listed on Bitfinex & Ethfinex on the 11th July

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bitfinex & Ethfinex cryptocurrency exchanges today announce that the DUSK token will be made available for secondary market trading at 12pm UTC on Thursday 11th July.

Dusk Network is a privacy-oriented blockchain protocol, that anyone can use to create zero-knowledge dApps. By allowing Dusk to be openly accessible, Dusk Network aims to become the privacy infrastructure of choice for an entire ecosystem of solutions.

Following their successful $8.1m USD token sale in November 2019 , the Dusk team have been delivering on their ambitious technological roadmap, culminating in test-net release this week.

All existing private Dusk token purchasers have agreed to lockup their tokens for longer durations , in an overwhelming show of support for the project.

About Dusk

Dusk Network is secured by Segregated Byzantine Agreement (SBA). SBA includes Proof of Blind Bid, a private proof-of-stake implementation, that enables block generators to stake anonymously. The team is focussed on delivering a blockchain that offers high-throughput, scalability and instant transaction finality.

Due to Dusk Network's use of zero-knowledge proofs, companies and projects are able to create real world applications that can adhere to strict compliance requirements, whilst still offering data privacy. Dusk's adoption strategy focuses on the security token market, which is in need of a purpose-built blockchain.

Private sale participants show long-term support in the project by re-vesting their tokens . Dusk increases complete Team token lock-up by 3 months and 11 additional months of vesting.

. Dusk increases complete Team token lock-up by 3 months and 11 additional months of vesting. Dusk releases its Confidential Security Contract (XSC) specification paper.

Announcing browser nodes - Dusk aims to provide the community with the tools needed to verify zero-knowledge proofs that are sent across the network and bring Dusk Network one step closer to a fully browser-based blockchain experience.

Dusk Network integrates with Binance Chain , for 10% of their Total Supply.

, for 10% of their Total Supply. Released ZeroCaf - a Rust implementation of the Doppio Elliptic Curve using a Ristretto Mapping, an open-source library.

About Tokinex

Tokinex is the IEO platform of Bitfinex and Ethfinex that brings fair opportunity to participate in curated token projects. It gives qualified participants the chance to contribute to pre-vetted token sales directly from their personal wallet through common crypto assets, and with no personal data or funds held by the exchange.

https://dusk.network/

https://tokinex.ethfinex.com/token-sales

