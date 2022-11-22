Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market To Reach USD 282900 Million by 2028 With A CAGR of 6.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Durable Medical Equipment Market Is Segmented By Type (Personal Mobility Devices, Bathroom Safety Devices, Medical Furniture, Monitoring, and Therapeutic Devices), By Application (Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare, Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market size is estimated to be worth USD 173150 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 282900 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Durable Medical Equipment Market

During the forecast period, the rising prevalence of cancer, cardiac disorders, neurological diseases, and gynecological complications is likely to fuel the Durable Medical Equipment market.

Furthermore, due to the government-imposed lockdown resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chain for durable medical equipment (DME) had been disrupted. There have been supply-chain disruptions for products like nebulizers, CPAP and RAD machines, and oxygen equipment. High-risk patients have experienced difficulties as a result of the supply's storage, which has raised the demand for all Durable Medical Equipment.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET

DME can increase safety while reducing the need for caregiver help for people with disabilities. By boosting a person's independence with functional mobility and daily living tasks, it can significantly improve their overall quality of life. It is beneficial to work with a multidisciplinary team, which consists of physiatrists or other specialty doctors, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech and language pathologists, rehabilitation nurses, and social workers when assessing a patient's need for DME to improve function. DME lessens the need for caregiver help by enabling people to become more independent. The potential for greater independence opens up more opportunities to improve the psychological health and social integration of people with disabilities. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Durable Medical Equipment market.

Acute care furniture has traditionally been designed with the needs of patients in mind, with little thought given to including elements that would be useful to other stakeholders. Medical furniture should be designed and assembled with the patient's care as the primary priority, but more and more products are being offered to reduce the effort and physical strain on clinical staff. The delivery of high-quality care is made possible by streamlining clinical workflows, choosing materials that help prevent infection, and including features that encourage independence and empowerment. This factor is expected to fuel the growth of the Durable Medical Equipment market.

The increasing use of Durable Medical Equipment in Bathrooms in hospitals and elderly care centers is expected to fuel the market. The most challenging aspect of the profession may be designing restrooms for a healthcare center. Because there are so many demands to be met in such a tiny area, issues like infection control, accessibility, and safety are much more important than they are in a typical public restroom. With more grab bars and improved wheelchair access, bathrooms are becoming more difficult to use for senior people. Nurses can see any issues more clearly from their station if the bathroom is placed outboard or up against the outer wall.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of reasons have led to an increase in the demand for durable home medical equipment. Patients being transferred out of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) - As SNFs suffered outbreaks and hospitals discharged high-acuity patients, many HME suppliers noticed an increase in demand for their home-based medical equipment during the pandemic. This trend will fuel the Durable Medical Equipment market.

DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE

Due to the significant patient load associated with the global rise in chronic diseases, as well as the improved financial and service capacities of these healthcare settings, hospitals lead the end-user segment.

Due to the rise in the target population base with rising chronic diseases, the need for medical equipment by patients, and supportive government initiatives, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to see the quickest growth throughout the projection period. Additionally, the development of the region will be aided by economic advancements achieved by nations like China, India, and South Korea as well as improvements to the regional healthcare system.

Key Companies:

Invacare

Sunrise Medical

ArjoHuntleigh

Hill Rom

Stryker

Medline

Drive Medical

GF

Carex

