Duodenoscopes Market 2025-2030 Forecasts shows 5.5% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report published by Mordor Intelligence, the duodenoscopes market is valued at USD 1.61 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 2.2 billion by 2030, reflecting a 5.53% CAGR during 2025-2030, supported by rising gastrointestinal (GI) disease prevalence and growing emphasis on patient safety and infection control. Hospitals and diagnostic centers are turning to next-generation duodenoscopes that incorporate innovative designs, disposable components, and advanced reprocessing technologies to address infection risks and improve procedural outcomes.

Emerging Trends in the Duodenoscope Market

Advances in Imaging and AI

New imaging technologies and AI tools are improving accuracy, enabling earlier detection and fewer missed diagnoses. Flexible scope designs also enhance outcomes in complex cases. These innovations are driving hospitals toward premium systems and raising standards of gastrointestinal care.

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive ERCP

Healthcare systems are shifting toward minimally invasive options that cut recovery time and costs. ERCP is now used for a broader range of interventions, making it a key tool in gastrointestinal care. Expanding outpatient centers and supportive reimbursement policies are accelerating adoption of advanced video scopes, especially in non-hospital settings.

Shift Toward Single-Use Duodenoscopes

Safety concerns have boosted interest in disposable duodenoscopes. Approved single-use models perform on par with reusable scopes, offering safer options for vulnerable patients. While costs are higher, many hospitals are adopting a hybrid approach, balancing reusable fleets with select single-use devices to reduce infection risks and regulatory exposure.

Rising Burden of Pancreaticobiliary Disorders

Pancreaticobiliary diseases are on the rise globally, driven by aging populations and lifestyle changes, especially in Asia-Pacific. Many cases involve complex anatomical variations linked to cancer, which is pushing hospitals to adopt advanced imaging and modern duodenoscopes. As the burden grows, demand for ERCP procedures is expected to keep increasing.

Industry Segmentation Highlights

The duodenoscopes market is segmented by product type, by technology, by end user, and geography. Each category is crucial to understanding overall market adoption and evolution.

By Product Type

Reusable Duodenoscopes

Conventional Reusable

Removable-Cap Reusable

Single-Use (Disposable) Duodenoscopes

EXALT Model D

aScope Duodeno

Other Single-Use Models

By Technology

Video Duodenoscopes

Fiber-optic Duodenoscopes

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialty Clinics

Geographic Outlook

North America continues to lead the duodenoscopes market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of innovative devices, and strong regulatory oversight on infection control. Europe is witnessing steady uptake supported by multi-country healthcare collaborations and funding for endoscopic technology upgrades.

Regional segmentation includes:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Strategic Market Players

The duodenoscopes market is moderately consolidated, with global and regional players focusing on product innovation, regulatory compliance, and expansion into emerging markets.

Leading players include:

Olympus Corporation

HOYA Corp. (Pentax Medical)

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Ambu A/S

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Cook Medical LLC

Medtronic plc

CONMED Corporation

Steris plc (incl. Cantel)

US Endoscopy

Richard Wolf GmbH

Micro-Tech Endoscopy

EndoFresh Medical Inc.

