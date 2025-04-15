Duni Group's 2024 Annual and Sustainability Report is now available online
News provided byDuni Group
15 Apr, 2025, 17:03 GMT
MALMÖ, Sweden, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group announces that the company's complete Annual- and Sustainability Report for 2024, in English and Swedish, is now available at the company's website under the heading Investors – Reports and presentations https://www.dunigroup.com/investors/reports-presentations/.
The Annual General Meeting will be held May 19, 2025. Shareholders can exercise their voting rights at the Annual General Meeting also by postal voting. For more information, visit the website.
For more information, please contact:
Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, magnus.carlsson@duni.com
Amanda Larsson, Head of Communications, +46 76-6 08 33 08, amanda.larsson@duni.com
