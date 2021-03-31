MALMÖ, Sweden, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group announces that the company's complete Annual- and Sustainability Report for 2020 in English and Swedish is now available at www.duni.com under the heading Investor.

Link to the Annual and Sustainability Report https://duni.inpublix.com/2020/en/

The Annual General Meeting will be held May 4, 2021. The Annual General Meeting will be conducted by way of postal vote only and thereby held without the physical presence of shareholders, representatives or third parties. For more information, visit our website.

For additional information please contact:

Magnus Carlsson, CFO,

Tel.: +46 40 10 62 00

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has some 2,400 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni Group is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716. This information is information that Duni AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 14.30 CET on 31 March 2021. Duni.com

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/r/duni-group-s-2020-annual-and-sustainability-report-is-now-available-online,c3318424

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/295/3318424/1396048.pdf Press Release Duni Group's Annual and Sustainability Report 2020 https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/i/sustainability-korallskog-22x8cm,c2895901 Sustainability korallskog 22x8cm

SOURCE Duni AB