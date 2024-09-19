Duni Group plans a new warehouse hub in Germany

MALMÖ, Sweden, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group today announces the Group's plan to establish a new warehouse hub in Meppen, Germany to enhance competitiveness and scalability of the Group's logistics solution in Europe.

Duni Group wants to consolidate all storage, fulfillment of distribution and value-added services within one location in Germany. With current warehouse facilities in Bramsche/Osnabruck, the Group plans to establish a new warehouse hub in the close-by area of Meppen. The warehouse in Meppen is today an industrial site with good and suitable infrastructure. A new greenfield development will be established for a modern warehouse and distribution center designed to meet Duni Group's requirements and fit for purpose.

"The new warehouse in Meppen will be transformational to Duni Group's logistics solution in Europe. The redesign of the warehouse will enhance competitiveness and scalability as well as contributing to our net zero target", says Johan Crusefalk, Chief Logistics & Technology Officer.

Part of the solution is to engage in a strategic cooperation with CEVA Logistics, which is a leading end-to-end logistics company spanning 170 countries and having a track-record of modernizing warehouse hubs in Europe and worldwide. CEVA Logistics will also facilitate distribution in and out of the new warehouse hub. Any restructuring costs and efficiency savings in relation to the new logistics solution will be accounted for in the Group's financial reporting.

The site in Bramsche/Osnabruck will continue to be an important production hub for Duni Group and maintain the full-pallet outbound of all produced articles at the site. Personnel in production or production logistics will not be affected and for warehouse personnel, a dialogue with the local workers' council has started. Approximately 220 people will be affected.

Distribution in Meppen is intended to start in 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, magnus.carlsson@duni.com

Katja Margell, IR and Communications Director, +46 76-819 83 26, katja.margell@duni.com

Duni Group is a market leader in sustainable dining and food packaging solutions for the restaurant market. The Group markets and sells its products under primarily the brands Duni, BioPak and Paper+Design, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has around 2,400 employees in 23 countries, with headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, Slovenia and Thailand.

