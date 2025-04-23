Duni Group Partners with Live Nation Sweden to Become the Exclusive Supplier of Sustainable Packaging Solutions for Sweden's Leading Music Festivals

MALMÖ, Sweden, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group enters a partnership with Live Nation Sweden, Sweden Rock Festival, and Luger, becoming the exclusive supplier of sustainable food and beverage packaging solutions for some of Sweden's largest music festivals. With its extensive range of offerings, Duni Group enables a flexible and sustainable packaging strategy for this summer's major music events – Sweden Rock Festival, Way Out West, and Stockholm Fields.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward a more sustainable festival experience. The goal is to increase the use of reusable products while ensuring the availability of compostable and recyclable alternatives, providing the flexibility necessary for smooth and efficient event execution. The partnership is part of a long-term commitment to advancing more sustainable solutions within the festival industry.

- Our strength lies in our ability to offer a broad range of sustainable packaging solutions – a prerequisite for creating a flexible and truly sustainable end-to-end concept. That's why we're particularly pleased with our partnership with Live Nation, a company that is leading the way toward a more sustainable future for festivals, says Nicklas Lauwell, Chief Officer Food Packaging Solutions at Duni Group.

- Sustainability is a core element of our strategy, and offering a mix of sustainable solutions at our festivals is a major – but essential – step forward. Duni Group's expertise and flexibility make them the natural partner, especially since they can deliver solutions that meet both our sustainability and functionality requirements, says Mats Lindgren, Food & Partner Manager at Live Nation.

The collaboration will launch in the summer of 2025 and is set to serve hundreds of thousands of festivalgoers across the three events. Through this initiative, Duni Group, Live Nation Sweden, Luger, and Sweden Rock Festival are taking an important step toward a more sustainable future for live events and festivals.

CONTACT:

Amanda Larsson

Head of Communications

+46 (0)76-608 33 08

amanda.larsson@duni.com

