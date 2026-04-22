Duni Group launches d.ls - Duni Lighting Solutions, introducing both a professional cordless lighting portfolio and a design collection

MALMÖ, Sweden, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group is launching d.ls – Duni Lighting Solutions, a new brand that expands the Group's offering for the HoReCa sector. The launch includes a new innovative cordless lighting portfolio for everyday hospitality operations, alongside a design collection that is being unveiled internationally during Milan Design Week.

Duni Group, via its new brand d.ls – Duni Lighting Solutions, is expanding into professional hospitality lighting with two complementary launches. The first is a new lighting portfolio developed for indoor and outdoor hospitality applications, comprising cordless ambience lighting and accessories. In parallel, d.ls – Duni Lighting Solutions will present a design collection, created in collaboration with design and branding studio Stylt Trampoli and lighting manufacturer Signify myCreation.

The professional lighting portfolio has been developed to combine consistent ambience with practical performance in demanding hospitality environments. Products are designed for long service life and include features such as replaceable batteries, IP-rated performance and extended operating times, intended to support reliable daily operation and responsible use over time.

"Hospitality environments require high quality lighting that performs consistently throughout the service while contributing to the guest experience. With d.ls – Duni Lighting Solutions, we are expanding our offering with solutions developed for improved operational efficiency, durability and elevated ambience," says Mikael Bergman, General Manager, d.ls – Duni Lighting Solutions.

The design collection is being unveiled internationally during Milan Design Week. The collection has been developed together with Stylt Trampoli and Signify myCreation, bringing together the global leader in hospitality design with conscious and sustainable material choices for a unique hospitality ambience design collection.

The design collection is rooted in longevity, serviceability and with recycled 3D printed materials where secure sustainability is part of the solution, thanks to fewer components, serviceability and replaceable batteries, which all help to improve circularity performance.

"I'm truly thrilled to be part of this collaboration, where Renaissance thinking meets contemporary design, and where invention emerges at the intersection of disciplines," says Erik Nissen Johansen, Founder of Stylt Trampoli.

"Our collaboration with d.ls – Duni Lighting Solutions and Stylt Trampoli brings together design ambition and advanced manufacturing, enabling lighting solutions developed with both performance and resource efficiency in mind," says Bart Maeyens, Global Business Leader, Signify myCreation.

A short film presenting the launch is available via the following link.

The launch supports Duni Group's strategic priority to expand its innovative offering to customers and consumers. By adding lighting through d.ls – Duni Lighting Solutions, Duni Group strengthens its position within hospitality and professional dining experiences.

About d.ls – Duni Lighting Solutions

d.ls – Duni Lighting Solutions is a brand within Duni Group, created to develop professional lighting solutions for hospitality environments, with a focus on elevated ambience and operational efficiency.

CONTACT:

Petra Lamorell

Interim Head of Communications

+46 (0)76-8 740 387

petra.lamorell@duni.com

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