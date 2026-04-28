Duni Group launches a sealable paper bowl to reduce food waste in ready meals

MALMÖ, Sweden, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group launches Sealable Ronda, a sealable paper bowl for salads and bowl meals, developed within the Duniform brand. By combining paper with hermetic sealing and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), the solution enables longer freshness for ready-to-eat meals, reduced food waste and secure handling throughout the distribution chain, while reducing the relative use of plastic.

Demand for ready-made salads and bowl meals continues to grow, while food waste remains one of the main sustainability challenges within the ready-meal segment. At the same time, food producers and retailers face increasing demand for packaging solutions that can extend shelf life, perform safely in logistics and retail environments, and respond to the need for alternatives with lower plastic content. Sealable Ronda has been developed to meet these requirements by enabling hermetic sealing and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) in a paper-based format, supporting additional days on the shelf and reducing the risk of food being discarded. Compared with plastic-based Duni bowls of a similar size, the solution features more than 85 per cent lower plastic content and more than 50 per cent lower CO₂ emissions*.

The sealing provides a leak-resistant, tamper-evident and hygienic package that protects the meal throughout the distribution chain. It reduces the risk of leakage, supports safer transport, and enables cleaner handling in both logistics and retail environments. The visible seal also makes it easy for consumers to see that the package has not been opened. At the same time, the solution responds to a clear market demand: the ability to seal paper bowls and thereby combine a high share of renewable material with functionality that has long been standard in plastic packaging.

"Reducing food waste is one of the most effective ways to lower the climate impact of food. With Sealable Ronda, we enable our customers to keep ready-to-eat meals fresh for longer, while offering a secure, sealed solution in paper. This strengthens both food safety and confidence throughout the value chain" says Marie Davies, Category Manager Trays and Films at Duni Group.

The round bowl format is adapted for modern food concepts such as salads, bowls, sushi and poke bowls and provides a clear and appetising presentation on the retail shelf. The format is easy to stack and handle in store and is suitable for both hot and cold dishes. Sealable Ronda is made from FSC®-certified and other controlled material and can be printed, enabling producers to communicate content, origin and brand directly on the packaging.

Duni Group, via its brand Duniform, offers Sealable Ronda as part of a complete system of compatible packaging, films, machines and services. The solution is developed to improve logistics, reduce downtime in production, and create better conditions for a structured approach to reducing both food waste and resource use.

The launch aligns with Duni Group's ambition to contribute to future sustainable and inspiring food experiences through solutions that strengthen food safety, extend shelf life, and help reduce food waste throughout the value chain.

About Duniform®

Duniform® is a complete packaging concept from Duni Group, designed for the food industry, professional kitchens, restaurants, catering, hotels and grocery retail. With a focus on simplicity, scalability and sustainability, Duniform® offers sealing machines, trays, films, service and expert advice. Through innovative design and more sustainable material choices, Duniform® helps businesses improve operational efficiency and reduce food waste by extending shelf life. Duniform® is part of Duni Group's business area Food Packaging Solutions. Duni Group is represented in more than 50 markets worldwide.

Duni Group holds an FSC® certificate: FSC-C014985

*Calculations are based on Duni Group's internal Product Carbon Footprint Calculator within Food Packaging Solutions.

CONTACT:

Petra Lamorell

Interim Head of Communications

+46 (0)76-8 740 387

petra.lamorell@duni.com

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