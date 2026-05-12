Duni Group in cooperation with Göteborgsvarvet - shift to plastic-free solutions ahead of this year's race

MALMÖ, Sweden, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When Göteborgsvarvet takes place on 23 May 2026, all hydration stations along the course will offer drinks in completely plastic-free cups. The shift to plastic-free solutions is made possible through a joint initiative with Duni Group, which will supply 900,000 cups for the race.

Göteborgsvarvet continues to develop its sustainability efforts and will take a new step in 2026 by fully transitioning to plastic-free cups along the course. The change aims to reduce the amount of plastic in the event's waste streams, improve sorting, and create a more sustainable experience for the approximately 55,000 runners taking part in this year's race.

The transition is enabled by Duni Group, via its brand Duni, which will deliver 900,000 cups for the event. The cup is completely plastic-free – both in material and surface treatment – and therefore contains no plastic, bioplastics or water-based coatings that may be perceived as plastic. Instead, the cup uses a solution where natural substances are bound directly into the paper during the production process. As it contains no plastic of any kind, the cup does not require SUP labelling and is not subject to fees for single-use plastic items.

"By switching to completely plastic-free cups, we are taking a concrete step that makes a significant difference in the amount of material used along the course. The collaboration with Duni Group enables us to implement this change in an event as large and public as Göteborgsvarvet," says Elin Bondemark, Sustainability Manager, Göteborgsvarvet.

"We are pleased to contribute to a more sustainable execution of Göteborgsvarvet. By replacing traditional cups with a completely plastic-free solution, we demonstrate how fibre-based materials can be used at large-scale events without compromising on function or safety," says Nicklas Lauwell, Chief Officer Business Area Food Packaging Solutions, Duni Group.

Göteborgsvarvet and Duni Group share the ambition to create more sustainable and resource-efficient experiences for participants and the public. Through this collaboration, the two organisations demonstrate how large-scale events can take tangible steps towards reduced environmental impact and increased use of fibre-based materials.

About Göteborgsvarvet:

Göteborgsvarvet is organised by the Gothenburg Athletics Federation for the benefit of athletics in the region. The Gothenburg Athletics Federation (GFIF) is a regional district within Swedish Athletics and the organiser of the event, with the ambition to contribute to international elite athletics and recreational running in Sweden by delivering cutting-edge events of the highest quality. Göteborgsvarvet has been organised by the athletics clubs since 1980 and is one of the world's largest and most appreciated half marathons. Today, the race is a symbol of celebration, challenge and health. The primary purpose of the event is to generate financial surplus to support a strong and sustainable club-community and to operate the training facility Friidrottens Hus.

CONTACT:

Petra Lamorell

Interim Head of Communications

+46 (0)76-8 740 387

petra.lamorell@duni.com

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