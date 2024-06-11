Dunaliella Salina Market to Reach $69.60 Million by 2031--Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, "Dunaliella Salina Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by End User (Extraction Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Feed, Nutraceutical & Health Supplement Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Cosmetics Companies) — Global Forecast to 2031," the Dunaliella Salina market is expected to reach $69.60 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2024 to 2031. In terms of volume, the Dunaliella Salina market is projected to reach 942 tons by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2024–2031.

Dunaliella is a genus of the algae family Dunaliellaceae. Dunaliella salina is a unicellular, green, halophilic microalgae species generally found in environments with high salt concentrations. Dunaliella salina's rich nutritional profile of high-quantity antioxidants, along with a vast spectrum of vital phytonutrients, makes it an active ingredient in the nutritional supplements and cosmetics industries. Natural beta-carotene from Dunaliella salina contains pro-vitamin A, which is converted to retinol (Vitamin A) in the body as required. Moreover, it contains all-trans beta-carotene and the equivalent stereoisomers, 9-cis, 13-cis, and di-cis beta-carotenes in equal amounts. 9-cis beta-carotene is of particular nutritional and medical interest as a retinoid precursor, RXR. Moreover, Dunaliella salina is in high demand for its therapeutic effects in several macular diseases.

The Dunaliella Salina market study presents historical market data in terms of value and volume (2022 and 2023), estimated current data (2024), and forecasts for 2031. The market is segmented based on end user and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Key Findings in the Dunaliella Salina Market Study:

Based on the end user, the Dunaliella Salina market is mainly segmented into extraction companies, food & beverage companies, feed companies, nutraceutical & health supplement companies, pharmaceutical companies, and cosmetics companies. In 2024, the extraction companies are expected to account for the largest share of 31.6% of the Dunaliella Salina market. The extraction companies segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2031. The fast growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing demand for carotenoids, including beta-carotene, alpha-carotene, zeaxanthin, lutein, and cryptoxanthin in the manufacture of food & beverage, cosmetics, animal feed, and dietary supplements, among other products.

Geographically, Europe is expected to command the major share of 38.5% of the Dunaliella Salina market in 2024, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. Europe Dunaliella Salina market is estimated to be worth USD 20.4 million in 2024. The large market share of this region is mainly attributed to the growing demand for natural colorants from various end-use industries and the huge food & beverage industry.

The major players operating in the Dunaliella Salina market are Algalimento SL (Spain), Seagrass Tech Private Limited (India), Plankton Australia Pty Ltd (Australia), Hangzhou OuQi Food Co., Ltd. (China), Shaanxi Rebecca Bio-Tech Co., LTD (China), Nutragreenlife Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), IBR Ltd. (Israel), Xi'an Fengzu Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Monzón Biotech S.L. (Spain), A4F – Algafuel S.A. (Portugal), and Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd. (China), among others.

Scope of the Report

Dunaliella Salina Market Assessment–by End User

Extraction Companies

Food & Beverage Companies

Feed Companies

Nutraceutical & Health Supplement Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Cosmetics Companies

Dunaliella Salina Market Assessment–by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Netherlands Denmark Sweden RoE (Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific China Australia Japan India RoAPAC (Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina RoLATAM (Rest of Latin America )

Middle East & Africa Israel Egypt Saudi Arabia South Africa United Arab Emirates (UAE) RoMEA (Rest of the Middle East & Africa )

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg