Duetti Expands Financial Offerings For Independent Music Creators with Royalty and Publishing Deals; Announces $200M in New Funding

NEW YORK, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duetti, the leading music financing and catalog services company, is today announcing it is expanding its offerings to support royalty and publishing catalog deals along with masters deals. In addition to purchasing royalty and publishing rights, this expansion provides catalog management and marketing opportunities for a broader set of recording artists, songwriters, producers, and other collaborators, allowing them to unlock financial value from their work through simple, transparent cash deals - ultimately making it easier for independent creators to earn money.

This expansion is fueled by $200 million in new debt funding, secured across two new credit facilities: a $150 million bank facility led by Truist Securities Inc., with participation from Truist Bank, alongside City National Bank and Regions Bank as Joint Lead Arrangers; and a $50 million side facility from Viola Credit. These funds will drive Duetti's continued growth and enable more music creators to access financial freedom and career-enhancing support.

"As the only financial and catalog services platform navigating the complexities of multiple types of rights, Duetti is continuing to put independent music creators first - many of whom have historically been locked out of traditional catalog deals," said Lior Tibon, Duetti CEO and Co-Founder. "With the introduction of royalty and publishing deals, we are now able to help even more creators maximize their potential. Our mission remains simple: offer fast, transparent cash deals and help independent musicians grow their careers."

With Duetti's royalty and publishing cash deals, in addition to its existing masters deals, independent creators who earn at least $2,000 annually from their music rights can now access Duetti's innovative deal structure to sell their rights, royalty shares, or portions of their catalog - all on their own terms. The company's transparent breakdown of revenue streams makes it easier than ever for artists to unlock financial opportunities, giving creators the flexibility to decide what to sell, when to sell, and receive upfront, lump-sum payments with no hidden fees or long term commitments - all while benefiting from Duetti's catalog management and marketing support.

Beyond financing, artists gain access to catalog growth and custom marketing opportunities, including distribution playlisting, sync, advertising, press, and fan activations. With its latest funding and expanded offerings, the company is set to become the go-to platform for all independent music creators looking to monetize their catalogs, navigate an evolving industry, and take control of their financial future.

"Duetti's support was a total game-changer," said singer-songwriter and Duetti artist partner Anuhea. "Not only did they help fund the creation of new music, but their marketing team also helped Come Over Love go viral on TikTok—Giving fresh life to one of my classics from 14 years ago!! It's amazing to see them working with even more songwriters and producers, and I highly recommend other music creators check them out."

Since launching in 2022, Duetti has raised over $435M in funding, securing a position as one of the fastest-growing start-ups in the creator economy. Duetti's growing team of 45 full-time employees across New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and London has partnered with over 700 artists, driving incredible financial opportunities for the independent artist community. Artists can learn more about partnering with Duetti here .

About Duetti

Duetti was founded by Lior Tibon, former COO of TIDAL, and Christopher Nolte, former Business Development executive at Apple Music, with the mission of getting a wide range of artists quick and easy access to catalog sales and unlocking new investment opportunities. Leveraging their experience in streaming and support from innovative music and technology investors including Flexpoint Ford, Nyca Partners, Viola Ventures, and Roc Nation, Duetti's music platform has provided over 700 artists up to $7 million per transaction. The proprietary model provides data-driven prices for established tracks, allowing artists to sell individual tracks or even parts thereof, while Duetti then markets those tracks going forward using proprietary ROI-focused techniques.

