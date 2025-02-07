DuelNow Launches $DNOW Token Delivering Membership Rewards for Users

LISBON, Portugal, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DuelNow – the trailblazing sports prediction market – is thrilled to announce the launch of its platform's native token, $DNOW.

The $DNOW token empowers DuelNow users by enabling access to a dynamic tiered membership system that unlocks exclusive benefits. By holding $DNOW, users can enjoy reduced platform fees and increased referral earnings.

Introducing the $DNOW token icon. DuelNow's membership tiers offer benefits such as reduced platform fees and increased referral commissions. The recently updated DuelNow user interface simplifies the process of joining and creating sports predictions.

Every time one of your referees joins or creates a prediction, you earn!

Membership Tiers: Rewarding Engagement and Loyalty

New and existing users will be invited to progress through DuelNow's six-tier membership system, ranging from Rookie to Legendary. Each tier increases the potential referral rewards and reduces platform fees, providing users with more opportunities to maximize their earnings.

The level of referral incentives is determined by your membership tier at the time of referee action, rewarding you based on your current $DNOW holdings. By maintaining or increasing the $DNOW in your connected wallet, you can ensure your membership tier and its benefits remain at their highest level.

Simon Yu, CEO of DuelNow, said, "The $DNOW token and membership tiers reward users for holding tokens, increasing engagement, boosting referral earnings, and reducing fees based on membership level. This launch gives users more value as they participate." He added that he believes, "$DNOW and Membership Tiers build a platform focused on community and rewarding long-term users."

Recent Platform Enhancement

DuelNow has recently upgraded its user interface to enhance user experience significantly. The new design simplifies the process of creating and joining predictions, features a more intuitive layout, and includes a prediction slip for quicker transactions. These updates were designed to further integrate user engagement with the sports prediction market.

Airdrop for Early Participants

To reward early participants, DuelNow will offer an exclusive $DNOW token airdrop in 2025 to users who take part in the ongoing Quests & Points program. Participants can earn points by creating predictions or joining those of others.

Additional details about the airdrop will be shared in early 2025. New users can still join the program and start earning points by signing up today.

Users can sign up for DuelNow today to earn their first 1,000 points..

About DuelNow

DuelNow is an innovative sports prediction market where users take full control. This peer-to-peer platform enables custom odds and direct competition, removing traditional intermediaries. By eliminating the house and any house advantage, DuelNow ensures a transparent and user-focused experience. Profit with your sports predictions.

