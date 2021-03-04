DueDil launches partnership programme to give partners access to real-time, validated company insights through developer-friendly and easy to use API

LONDON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based RegTech DueDil announces comprehensive partnership programme launch after hiring Alan Walsh as Director of Partnerships

The need for financial services and insurance firms to deeply understand their SME customer base has never been greater. Market volatility imposed by a global pandemic and an impending recession means it's critically important that any changes to existing books of business are spotted early and risk mitigated effectively.

Know Your Business 'KYB' checks have moved from a regulatory and compliance necessity when onboarding new clients to a lifetime requirement for the duration of the customer lifecycle. Access to the type and depth of accurate information needed to facilitate these checks in a timely manner has been a stumbling block, until now.

The DueDil Business Information Graph (B.I.G.)™ ingests billions of data points daily to surface over 250 million connections between companies, directorships, UBOs (ultimate beneficial owners) and other critical insights. This validated and contextualised view of any company information set is now being made more broadly available for partners and solution providers.

DueDil's recent launch of its Continuous Updates module provides its customers with an 'In-life Monitoring' capability across their entire SME book of business. They can be automatically notified of changes happening in their SME book so that they can take appropriate actions. And now DueDil is launching its partnership programme to give partners the opportunity to add this functionality to their solutions portfolio.

To spearhead its programme, DueDil appointed Alan Walsh to Director of Partnerships position in September 2020. Alan brings 15 years of experience delivering commercial growth in the Financial Services sector, working at American Express, Barclays, GE & Santander. Prior to DueDil, Alan was part of the founding team at Bud, the award-winning open banking platform, and was instrumental in shaping the Bud product proposition, brand and distribution.

With over 400 clients leveraging the DueDil B.I.G.™ to deliver transformational improvements to customer onboarding, risk selection and in-life monitoring, the partner programme will help more organisations support the SME sector and drive their own growth.

Granting access to developer environments, solutions consultants and comprehensive documentation on how to deploy the technology, DueDil's partnership programme can be leveraged at pace and deployed in days. Find out all about the partnership programme on the DueDil website.

