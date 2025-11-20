Due to Strong Demand, Token Cat Limited Announced the Signing of a $1 Billion Cross-border Sales Cooperation Agreement with Ouyi Industrial CO.,Limited.

BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Token Cat Limited (Nasdaq: TC, hereinafter referred to as the "Company") today announced that it has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Ouyi Industrial CO.,Limited ("Ouyi"). The two parties will jointly build a cross-border supply chain cloud platform to further expand the company's business footprint in the global market. According to the plan of both parties, this cooperation is expected to achieve a cumulative overseas sales amount of $1 billion within the next three years.

This cooperation aims to integrate the core advantages of both parties in supply chain, product resources and international markets. The Company will give full play to its supply capacity in the aftermarket parts of passenger cars and the product portfolio of automotive sales, accessories sales and automotive services; Ouyi relying on its mature overseas channel system, international trade operation experience and local market execution capabilities, will help the Company accelerate its entry into high-growth markets around the world.

The two parties plan to realize the full-link digital management from product display, collaborative sales, cross-border logistics, warehouse and distribution management to after-sales support through the cross-border supply chain cloud platform. In the future, the platform will also become a global delivery channel for the Company's new business modules, including potential vehicle exports, key components of electric vehicles, and other business lines that the Company may acquire or integrate in the future.

This cooperation strengthens the Company's pillars of capitalization, digitization, and globalization, boosting international revenue and profitability. Both parties expect improved platform efficiency and product optimization to enhance global competitiveness and support sustainable growth.

Safe Harbor Statement

