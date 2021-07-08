Dudley's Reanne Evans joins Black Country based firm ROKiT as their latest Brand Champion

Reanne, who was awarded an MBE in last year's honours list, will proudly represent the company as she begins her career as a full-time professional player where she will now regularly compete with fellow ROKiT Brand Champions Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jimmy White. As well as the professional tour she will continue to play in, and support, the Women's World Snooker Tour where she will aim to add to her 12 World Titles.

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT said, "Although ROKiT is a global company and I am largely based in California I am still a Black Country lad at heart having been born and grown up in the area. My Father once owned the Dudley Hippodrome. ROKiT has a reputation of supporting Women in Sport. That means having the opportunity to champion and support Dudley's only ever World Snooker Champion is fantastic for me personally and my company. Reanne is a winner, a 12 times World Champion, the world number 1, we like to align ourselves with winners and the deal also fits perfectly with our recent brand champion deal with Ronnie O'Sullivan. Both Ronnie, Jimmy White and Reanne will carry the ROKiT name and brand globally on the World Snooker Tour."

Reanne said, "ROKiT have sponsored me in the past in some events and its great how they have supported the Seniors Tour. Teaming up with Ronnie as another Brand Champion for them gives me the stability to concentrate fully this season on playing and promoting Women in Sport- something Jonathan and his team have done with their other sponsorships. I just hope they let me get in a W Series Car and a drive with Nic Hamilton both of whom also work with ROKiT!

