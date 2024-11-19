Ducker Carlisle Adds Data and AI Services to Help Clients Accelerate Growth

Global Consulting Firm Combines Decades of Industry-Specific Knowledge with AI to Fast-Track Results

LISBON, Portugal and BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ducker Carlisle, a global market research, strategy consulting and M&A advisory firm, today announced a new SparkWise Data and AI service that combines the firm's 30+ years of industry-specific consulting experience with leading-edge data management and AI knowhow to drive new cost and operational efficiencies for corporate clients and OEM aftersales departments. The team is based in a new Lisbon office to take advantage of the area's rich talent pool, with additional staff in the firm's established Boston, Detroit and Bangalore locations.

Senior team members include Fabien Cros, Chief Data and AI Officer, who most recently served as Data & AI Country Lead for Manufacturing at Google; Guillaume Denis, Generative AI Director, who was formerly Google's Data, AI & Measurement Lead for Automotive, Luxury and Travel; and Arthur Derennes, Data Engineering Director, whose prior role as VP Engineering at global data and AI consultancy Artefact spanned multiple industries.

"Successful AI implementation requires more than technology expertise. It's a strategic effort that optimizes results only if it's built on a deep understanding and alignment with the client's particular business needs, objectives, operations and challenges," said Paul Gurizzian, Ducker Carlisle CEO. "Pairing our decades of consulting work in specific industry sectors with the skills of AI experts who have experience in those same sectors enables us to deliver what we call 'True Impact AI' that drives meaningful benefits to the bottom line."

Focusing on both strategy and solutions, the new SparkWise Data & AI service leverages Ducker Carlisle's extensive knowledge of the automotive, heavy equipment, building and construction, industrial and materials industries; aftersales teams in those industries; and private equity firms' portfolio clients in the same business sectors. Services include:

Identification of the best AI, GenAI, data monetization and automation use cases and roadmap for each client, based on market-specific insights developed over decades of business consulting as well as expert analysis of feasibility, costs, implementation timelines and potential ROI

based on market-specific insights developed over decades of business consulting as well as expert analysis of feasibility, costs, implementation timelines and potential ROI Data quality evaluation, cleansing and management to support AI deployments, including data mapping across disparate systems, centralization of diverse data types into data lakes or lake houses, and establishment of data governance programs

including data mapping across disparate systems, centralization of diverse data types into data lakes or lake houses, and establishment of data governance programs AI solution, tool development and implementation by Ducker Carlisle's dedicated data and AI team in the U.S., Europe and India

by Ducker Carlisle's dedicated data and AI team in the U.S., and India Building strong AI cultures through acculturation sessions, training, workshops, hackathons and conferences

This suite of data and AI services helps clients automate manual tasks, reduce costs, accelerate sales growth, enhance productivity, and drive other business improvements.

Sample applications include streamlining RFP preparation, establishing AI-powered multi-channel booking agents, deploying an intelligent spare parts recommendation agent, implementing demand forecasting, introducing AI-driven pricing and much more – all advancing clients' ability to optimize costs and gain competitive advantage.

For more information, email sparkwise@duckercarlisle.com

About Ducker Carlisle

Ducker Carlisle is a global market research, strategy consulting and M&A advisory firm that helps many of the world's largest companies and private equity firms optimize business performance and accelerate growth across complex markets. Founded in 1961 with offices across North America, Europe and Asia, the firm provides a unique continuum of services to deliver custom, industry-centric solutions enabling clients to maximize business results. For more information, visit Ducker Carlisle I Twitter I LinkedIn