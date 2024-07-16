Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market on Track to Surpass US$ 7.4 Billion by 2034 at CAGR of 11.7% | Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Owing to the deficiency of a protein called dystrophin, the muscles of an individual are weakened, resulting in progressive muscle degeneration, which is called Duchenne muscular dystrophy. This medical disorder can be attributed to one of four conditions called dystrophinopathies.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The projected advancement of the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market is expected to traverse an impressive development path during the forecasted period. The ecosystem is likely to encompass a CAGR of 11.7% through 2034.

Owing to the surge in different demand drivers, the competitive landscape will navigate through different prospective chances, enabling the industry to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2034. The sector was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2023.

The progress of the industry is attributed to the rising prevalence of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. With the growing number of patients affected due to such a genetic disorder, the demand for treatment for such disorders is surging. This factor drives the industry size.

Statistics related to this rising number are indicative of the growing market for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. North America and Europe combined forecasted that about 6 of 100,000 people are likely to be affected with the disease.

With the proliferation of awareness campaigns, people have started to become more alert regarding the muscular disorder. This results in a rising number of patients approaching for medical help, which elevates prospects for the said sector.

Key players in the Duchenne muscular dystrophy industry are aiming to invest more in research and development projects. This will help such players to find new therapies and treatments to treat patients. Such developments will lead to the augmentation of the industry.

New technologies like exon skipping technology are emerging in the field, which benefits patients. Such a catalyst accelerates the growth of the ecosystem and generates more prospects for existing players.

Different tests, pertaining to the diseases, are gaining momentum in the sector, which is expected to predict the progression of the disease more accurately. As a result, more patients will likely benefit from accurate diagnosis.

The growing investments in the research and development sector are expected to fuel new inventions. Drug development and repurposing are expected to gain momentum in the forecasted era, attributing to the proliferation of the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market.

Government initiatives to consolidate the healthcare infrastructure to cater to the diverse requirements of patients an indicative of a better future for the said sector. With the medical field being bolstered, better treatments in terms of efficiency and efficacy can be provided to patients.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 2.2 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 7.4 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 11.7 % No. of Pages 167 Pages Segments covered By Treatment Type, By End-user, By Region

Key Findings from the Market Report

The competitive landscape of Duchenne muscular dystrophy is classified based on different parameters. Based on the type of treatment, steroid therapy is expected to gain traction. As steroids can strengthen muscles, the therapy is expected to be used widely.

Molecular-based therapies leverage the generation of dystrophin, which includes the use of exon-skipping therapies. This helps the patient recover partially, albeit not fully, from the disease.

Physical therapy is expected to gain attention as such treatments can be provided without frequent assistance from a medical expert.

Based on the end-user segment, hospitals are expected to govern a large share of the industry. Due to cutting-edge facilities, patients tend to rely more on hospitals.

Regional Profile

With the growing healthcare infrastructure in developing countries of Asia-Pacific , more prospects will be created for the Duchenne muscular dystrophy market.

, more prospects will be created for the Duchenne muscular dystrophy market. With spurring research activities in Europe , better medical treatments can be provided to patients.

, better medical treatments can be provided to patients. The development of the healthcare sector and cutting-edge technology will allow key players in the region to expand in the industry.

Competitive Landscape

The vast competitive landscape of Duchenne muscular dystrophy is explored by key players using product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and many more.

Pfizer Inc. is a key player that produces different drugs like etomidate, Ampicillin Sodium, argatroban injection, and so on.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. offers many solutions, including CellCept, Copegus, Avastin, and so on.

Mylan N.V. operates in different areas like gastro and transplant care, oncology, infectious diseases, and dermatology.

Key Players

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

GSK plc

Bayer AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Sanofi

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Key Developments in the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market

In December 2023 , Pfizer Inc. acquired Seagen. The strategic move has leveraged a consolidated position in the industry for the firm.

, Pfizer Inc. acquired Seagen. The strategic move has leveraged a consolidated position in the industry for the firm. In December 2023 , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. acquired LumiraDx's Point of Care technology.

Market Segmentation

Treatment Type

Molecular-based Therapies

Steroid Therapy

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Physical Therapy

Others (Surgery, etc.)

End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others (Research Institutes, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

