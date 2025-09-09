Dublin Tennis Club Serves Up Sustainable and Affordable Sport with Solar Installation by Sungrow

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has partnered with Dublin-based solar installer Solar Clarity Ltd to deliver a solar energy system for Meadowvale Tennis Club, helping the club reduce electricity costs and support its mission of affordable, community-focused sport.

The three-phase system includes 34 rooftop PV modules, a 10kW hybrid inverter that converts sunlight into usable electricity, and 26kWh of battery storage to keep energy available during periods of low sunlight or peak demand. Sungrow's iSolarCloud monitoring solution has also been deployed so that the club can monitor and manage its own clean energy usage.

"Our motto has always been affordable tennis for all", said Peadar Donohoe, Membership Secretary of Meadowvale Tennis Club. "Our electricity bills were very high, and this installation will cut them drastically – the club members are delighted with it."

"As a business owner, I would never sacrifice quality or safety. I've seen firsthand the robust safety features Sungrow's products are built with, and this is backed by excellent service support – it's why we've partnered with Sungrow on over 118 installations in Dublin and the surrounding area since 2023," said James Gunn, Solar Clarity Ltd.

The Meadowvale installation is part of Sungrow's ongoing efforts to deliver clean energy solutions across Ireland, supporting households, businesses, and community organisations alike. By delivering reliable and cost-effective solar solutions, Sungrow is helping to reduce energy costs and advance Ireland's transition to a more sustainable future.

"We're proud to support local communities in Ireland and show how clean energy can be accessible, reliable, and impactful," said Leo Powell, Country Manager UK & Ireland, Sungrow. "Projects like Meadowvale show how renewable technology can deliver real benefits for both people and planet".

More about the project, you can find here: CaseInfo | SUNGROW

About Solar Clarity

Solar Clarity Ltd. is a solar installation specialist based in Dublin. Since 2023, Solar Clarity has delivered high-quality solar PV systems and EV charging installations for both residential and commercial customers across Dublin and surrounding areas. With over 150 successful installations to date, Solar Clarity helps homes and businesses reduce energy costs and embrace a sustainable future.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

