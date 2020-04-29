Dublin Ireland-based Engineering and Construction Consulting Firm, ORS, Selects Deltek to Support Growth

LONDON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that ORS, a prominent Irish building consultancy firm, has selected Deltek Vantagepoint to support growth in its workforce and projects.

ORS operates three offices across Ireland in Dublin, Westmeath and Donegal and one in London, with plans to open more offices in Cork, Galway and Limerick. The firm needed a one-source solution to manage and monitor the increasing number of client projects and the double-digit growth of its workforce. ORS required better integration between invoicing, resourcing and timesheet systems, along with new resource planning tools.

Following a thorough vetting process of ERP solutions, ORS made the decision to invest in Deltek to drive its project and business success. As a complete engagement-centric solution, Deltek Vantagepoint will empower ORS to manage its projects and resources more efficiently. The firm will gain visibility that will help keep it on schedule and on budget, monitor performance, improve collaboration, identify risks, and meet challenging client demands —ultimately leading to successful engagements.

"We believe that Deltek Vantagepoint is the most suitable solution for our company, as well as being the most cost-effective solution overall. It provides a substantial offering as part of its package such as a CRM module, proposal support, basic HR support all of which did not feature in other alternatives we investigated," said David McCormack, Director at ORS. "Deltek is the AEC market leader and has a world-wide reach as a leader in providing ERP systems across a variety of sectors."

"We are thrilled ORS has selected Deltek to partner with as the foundation of its business growth," said Neil Davidson, Regional VP of EMEA and APAC at Deltek. "Companies such as ORS have needs that span multiple business units, making them an ideal business to leverage Deltek's purpose-built solutions. We are looking forward to working with ORS and helping them achieve their goals, now and for many years to come."

Learn more about Deltek Vantagepoint or keep up to date with Deltek news, products, and research at Deltek.com.

About ORS

ORS is a prominent Irish multi-disciplinary building consultancy. The firm offers design, planning and management advice that is supported by expert guidance in energy efficiency. Its people are highly skilled designers, consulting engineers, planners, scientists and surveyors.

For nearly 30 years, ORS has worked in partnership with property developers, estate managers, architects, solicitors, accountants and planners from both the private and public sectors. The evidence of our proven track record is in the quality of our award-winning work and the ongoing working relationships with our clients.

Learn more at www.ors.ie

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

