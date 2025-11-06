Dublin-based Danny Cole joins Source 1 Solutions as Vice President of Managed Services, EMEA

DUBLIN and CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Hessel, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Source 1 Solutions, has appointed Dublin-based enterprise service management executive Danny Cole as Vice President of Managed Services, EMEA. In this role, he will lead the company's managed services operations and strategic growth across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Danny Cole, Vice President of Managed Services, EMEA.

"Danny's appointment marks an exciting step in our continued expansion throughout EMEA," said Hessel. "He is a proven leader who shares our All-In culture, values, and customer-first philosophy. Having worked closely with him for many years through strategic alliances in the UK and Central Europe, this move not only strengthens our managed services capabilities in the region but also deepens our long-term strategic alignment."

Cole brings nearly three decades of experience in the IT and telecommunications industry, combining deep technical knowledge with senior commercial and operational leadership. Most recently, he served as Sales Director at Kaptec, where he led business growth and client engagement across Ireland and the wider EMEA region. Prior to that, he was Commercial Director at Capstone Intelligent Solutions, guiding enterprise service strategy and strengthening the company's market presence across multiple sectors.

"Joining Source 1 Solutions feels like a natural next step after years of collaboration and shared success," said Cole. "Robert and the team have built an incredible culture around service excellence and global capability. I'm excited to expand that vision across EMEA – strengthening relationships, scaling service delivery, and delivering even greater value to our partners and clients."

In his new role, Cole will oversee Source 1 Solutions' managed services strategy across EMEA, driving operational excellence, client delivery, and regional expansion. He will lead initiatives to enhance service performance, standardise best-practice frameworks, and strengthen partnerships with multinational clients and channel partners. Working closely with the company's global leadership team, he will also focus on building local engineering capabilities, optimising service delivery infrastructure, and aligning regional operations with Source 1 Solutions' global standards of 24/7 support and customer care.

Earlier in his career, Cole held senior roles with leading technology organisations including Avaya, eir Ireland, and Calyx, where he oversaw enterprise voice, unified communications, and contact centre solutions for major clients. He also co-founded and helped grow Convergent Systems Ltd, later acquired by the Calyx Group. Beginning his career as a software engineer, Cole's progression from hands-on technical development to executive leadership has given him a rare, end-to-end perspective on how technology and service innovation drive business results. "Being based in Dublin keeps me close to the heart of the EMEA market and our customers," Cole added. "It allows us to respond quickly, understand regional needs, and build on the strong relationships we've already established. Source 1 Solutions is growing rapidly, and I'm thrilled to be leading that momentum from a region that's both globally connected and locally dynamic."

About Source 1 Solutions

Source 1 Solutions is a global managed service provider that monitors, manages, and maintains everything that touches enterprise technology. By leveraging relationships worldwide, the company partners with leading organisations to expand technological capabilities and extend geographic reach. Source 1 Solutions specialises in creating cultures of safety, reliability, and performance within every organisation it serves, all backed by 24/7/365 live support from a team of expertly qualified engineers.

