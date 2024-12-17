Dubai's thriving co-working sector drives D/Quarters to double space at Dubai Science Park

Demand from new pharmaceutical and existing customers reaffirms the newly expanded D/Quarters' vital role in nurturing innovation at Dubai Science Park

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D/Quarters, the provider of state-of-the-art co-working spaces by TECOM Group PJSC, has doubled the size of its centrally located offices at Dubai Science Park to address rising demand for agile and future-focused workspaces in the city.

D/Quarters Expansion at Dubai Science Park

D/Quarters' modern spaces at Dubai Science Park, the region's leading ecosystem for companies in the life, energy, and environment sciences, were launched in July 2023. The expansion follows a period of accelerated demand for collaborative workspaces as talented individuals and innovators choose to live, work, and invest in Dubai.

Dubai's office segment reflects the impact of this demand growth, with TECOM Group's commercial and industrial portfolio of Grade-A assets recording occupancy levels of 94% in the first nine months of 2024. D/Quarters at Dubai Science Park is strategically located in proximity to key neighbourhoods such as Downtown Dubai and communities along Al Qudra Road.

Demand from both new pharmaceutical companies and existing clients at the expanded facility, spanning almost 27,000 sq.ft. at Dubai Science Park, reaffirms the vital role of D/Quarters, which serves more than 1,000 customers across two centres with agile co-working solutions, in meeting the evolving needs of Dubai's talent pool.

"Dubai's world-renowned legislative support, infrastructure, and culturally diverse talent pool have cemented its position as a magnet for the world's brightest minds, helping the regional gig economy flourish," said Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group.

"The expansion of D/Quarters at Dubai Science Park is part of our efforts to actively build and nurture an environment that attracts and retains top-tier talent in Dubai. We recognise that the future of work demands flexibility, connectivity, and a supportive environment where collaboration can flourish. Through D/Quarters, we are contributing to Dubai's long-term economic resilience and attractiveness, in line with the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33' and the Dubai Research and Development Programme."

D/Quarters was launched in June 2022 at the heart of two of Dubai's most vibrant business districts, Dubai Internet City and Dubai Media City, offering open co-working spaces for individuals including professionals granted Golden Visas for their exceptional contributions in the knowledge- and innovation-based sectors. Its expansion at Dubai Science Park reinforces TECOM Group's position as a leader in providing innovative and flexible workspace solutions as well as its pivotal role in attracting talent, fostering collaboration, and driving the growth of Dubai's knowledge economy.

D/Quarters offers agile growth pathways to freelancers, talented workers, researchers, and businesses of all sizes by offering modern workspaces leveraging Dubai's global connectivity and opportunities within TECOM Group's 10 diversified business districts in the tech, media, education, design, science, and manufacturing sectors. Members of D/Quarters can also access the award-winning axs portal, which offers access to more than 200 corporate and government smart services such as visa facilitation and business set-up to enable the ease of doing business for TECOM Group's community of more than 11,800 customers and 124,000 professionals.

TECOM Group has contributed to Dubai's economic ambitions for more than two decades through sector-specific districts including Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai Science Park, and Dubai Industrial City.

