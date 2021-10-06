Dubai & Beyond Properties Selects Yardi Real Estate Technology

D&B will utilise Yardi® Voyager for asset and property management as well as financial accounting; Yardi® RentCafe CRM to help turn leads into residential leases, improve retention and optimise marketing performance, Yardi Orion® Business Intelligence , a mobile-enabled platform that provides a holistic view of assets; and Yardi® Fixed Assets to improve logistics and fixed asset management.

"D&B is dedicated to creating a tailored approach to property management with personalised services designed for customers. With Yardi Rentcafe CRM, we can provide tenants the opportunity to benefit from personal account management services with superior efficiency and ease," said Adham Younis, CEO of D&B Properties. "It's our vision to be known for integrity, professionalism and reputation, with a team that values relationships over transactions and deals.

"Our partnership with Yardi and its focus on the needs of the region and the capabilities of the platform will undoubtedly aid us further in our mission to offer high levels of service and expertise," continued Younis.

"We are pleased to welcome D&B Properties as one of our latest clients in Dubai," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "We're excited to be working with the group and not only help digitise the business, but play a key supporting role in their drive for high quality services."

D&B Properties was established in 2015 and has expanded their service scope to cater to local and international clients for their real estate requirements. The companies tailored solutions span all aspects of real estate dealings in Dubai. They include off-plan and ready sales, secondary market, leasing and rentals, commercial properties, property management, and holiday homes. For more information, please visit dandbdubai.com

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit yardi.ae.

