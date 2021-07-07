Dual Recognition! TBEA Sunoasis' Power Conversion System Wins the Certifications of CQC and TÜV SÜD

Power conversion system is the core part for power storage. Technical experts from CQC and senior testing engineers from collaboration laboratory conducted deep analysis based on the technical regulation system, standards, accreditation requirements, regular failure cases and other relevant aspects of power storage product and TE1500KTL power conversion system, with its excellent performance successfully passed the test with all requirements met and won the Power Storage Product Certificate.

TÜV SÜD is an internationally independent and just third party accreditation institution with authority. The awarding of the safety regulation certificate issued by TÜV SÜD to TE1500KTL power conversion system indicates that this type of product meets the access requirement for entering the European market, which improves the product recognition around the globe and lays solid foundations for the product to enter overseas market, especially European market.

Under the "double carbon" objectives, power storage system, as the new unit of fast adjustment, is vital to friendly grid-connection of new energy. The latest draft for comments of Management Standard of New Power Storage Project (Interim) clearly stated that "primary equipment of new power storage project should meet relevant standards and regulatory requirements, pass and obtain the accreditation from relevant qualified institutions". The certifications received by TBEA Sunoasis' TE1500KTL Power Conversion System from CQC and TÜV SÜD suggest that this product has met both the domestic and international standards for safety.

TBEA Sunoasis' TE1500KTL Power Conversion System can be used in power generation, grid and users' power storage system. Relying on the new generation of IGBT core module and tri-level topological structure, it realizes high reliability and efficiency, and has been successfully adopted in several domestic projects.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1558766/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1558765/image_2.jpg

