dss+ Joins Forces with ETSCAF

Bringing to dss+ expanded capabilities in cultural transformation and leadership development

GENEVA, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dss+ announced today that ETSCAF, a leader in workplace safety in France, will join dss+. With the addition of ETSCAF, dss+ further deepens its expertise in operational risk management and safety, and strengthens its capabilities in leadership development, workplace safety and culture change.

"dss+ has been focused on protecting people since its inception and is today, the only global consulting firm with the depth and the breadth in delivering sustainable and resilient operations," says Cédric Parentelli, dss+ Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa. "By joining forces with ETSCAF, we reinforce our leadership position to deliver innovative, effective safety transformation programmes for industrial clients that cultivate the right capabilities, mindsets and behaviours to keep people safe."

ETSCAF is recognised for its strong focus on leadership development, workplace safety and cultural transformation. The company was founded in 1992 as a spin-off from Esso, before becoming part of Air Liquide in 2002. The company became independent in 2009, and has since provided its services to multiple blue chip industrial clients in France and other countries around the world.

"dss+ is a global leader in transforming workplaces to make them safer and more resilient," said Gilles Rabergeau, President of ETSCAF. "We look forward to joining dss+, as together we can offer a unique, world-class leadership development and cultural transformation solution that engages all levels of an organisation, from executives to operators and remote workers."

ETSCAF, headquartered in Paris, France, brings more than 60 senior safety consultants with strong engineering capabilities and background in industry. With the addition of ETSCAF consultants, dss+ will have more than 1500 full-service employees and experts serving its global clients.

About dss+

dss+ is a leading provider of specialist operations management consulting services with a purpose of saving lives and creating a sustainable future. dss+ enables companies to build organisational and human capabilities, manage risk, improve operations, achieve sustainability goals and operate more responsibly. Additional information is available at https://bit.ly/dssplus-etscaf

