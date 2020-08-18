DSM - repurchase of shares (7-14 August 2020)

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 102,228 of its own shares in the period from 7 August, 2020 up to and including 14 August, 2020 at an average price of €129.61. This is in accordance with the repurchase announced on 7 August, 2020, covering commitments for interim stock dividend. The consideration of this repurchase was €13.2 million.

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced 7 August, 2020'.

DSM – Bright Science. Brighter Living.™

Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in life sciences and materials sciences DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 25,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Or find us on:

https://www.facebook.com/DSMcompany

https://twitter.com/dsm

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dsm

https://www.youtube.com/user/dsmcompany

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg

The content and accuracy of news releases published on this site and/or distributed by PR Newswire or its partners are the sole responsibility of the originating company or organisation. Whilst every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of our services, such releases are not actively monitored or reviewed by PR Newswire or its partners and under no circumstances shall PR Newswire or its partners be liable for any loss or damage resulting from the use of such information. All information should be checked prior to publication.

SOURCE Royal DSM