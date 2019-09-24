DSM - Repurchase of Shares (16 - 20 September 2019)

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 274,642 of its own shares in the period from 16 September 2019 up to and including 20 September 2019 at an average price of €108.43. This is in accordance with the repurchase announced on 14 March 2019, covering the intended reduction of issued capital as well as commitments under share-based compensation plans and for stock dividends. The consideration of this repurchase was €29.8 million.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 4,245,297 shares for a total consideration of €447.4 million.

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced 14 March 2019'.

DSM – Bright Science. Brighter Living.™

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

