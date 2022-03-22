DSM - repurchase of shares (14-18 March 2022)

HEERLEN, Netherlands, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company, has repurchased 161,970 of its own shares in the period from 14 March 2022 up to and including 18 March 2022 at an average price of €157.55. This is in accordance with the repurchase program announced on 10 March 2022, covering the commitments for the final stock dividend 2021 and share based compensation plans. The consideration of this repurchase was €25.5 million.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program since 10 March 2022 to date is 338,053 shares for a total consideration of €52 million.

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced 10 March 2022'.

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

