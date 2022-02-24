DSM receives landmark EU market approval for its methane-reducing feed additive Bovaer®

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company, announces that European Union (EU) member states approved the marketing of the methane-reducing feed additive for dairy cows, Bovaer®, in the EU. After inclusion in the EU registry, expected in the coming weeks, it is the first time a feed additive authorised in the EU for environmental benefits can be marketed. This marks a significant milestone for DSM, paving the way for Bovaer® to revolutionize the dairy market.

Methane has a global warming potential 28 times greater than carbon dioxide, which is why reducing methane emissions was identified at COP26 as one of the most significant short-term means of tackling climate change. More than 100 governments pledged to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030, as part of the Global Methane Pledge, launched by the EU and the US.

Bovaer® will contribute to the greening of the EU's agriculture, and to the objectives of the Farm to Fork Strategy. As stated in the European Commission's confirmation of approval, the innovative feed additive is safe for use without impacting the quality of dairy products and is the first of its kind to be available within the EU which can reduce methane emissions. The Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, said in the EU press release: "Innovation is key for a successful shift towards a more sustainable food system. The EU continues to lead the way in ensuring food safety while adapting to new technologies that can make food production more sustainable. Cutting farming-related methane emissions is key in our fight against climate change and today's approval is a very telling example of what we can achieve through new agricultural innovations."

The dairy industry has an important role to play as enteric methane from dairy cows is responsible for up to 60% of the global greenhouse gas emissions from milk production. DSM's ruminant feed additive Bovaer® consistently reduces these methane emissions by around 30%. EU market authorization therefore represents a ground-breaking step toward more sustainable milk production, giving farmers, dairy companies and retailers a trusted and safe product with proven efficacy that will substantially lower dairy's carbon footprint. And ultimately it enables the consumer to purchase sustainable dairy.

Bovaer® is the result of a decade of scientific research, including more than 50 peer-reviewed studies published in independent scientific journals and 48 on-farm trials in 14 countries across 4 continents. DSM has entered into partnerships with several major dairy companies to prepare for the implementation of Bovaer® at large scale. These preparations will contribute to Bovaer®'s smooth incorporation into existing farming practices and ensure its impact can be felt as soon as possible. DSM has also already begun engineering works for a large-scale Bovaer® plant at DSM's manufacturing site in Dalry, Scotland.

Geraldine Matchett, Co-CEO DSM, commented: "Bovaer® has the power to truly revolutionize the global dairy industry. We are extremely proud that, after a decade of research, trials, and value chain collaboration, its potential has been recognized with this historic market approval."

Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEO DSM, added: "There is no time to lose when it comes to tackling climate change, and Bovaer® is scientifically proven as an effective solution to the immense challenge of methane emissions in animal farming. We look forward to introducing Bovaer® to the European market where we know farmers and dairy companies share our eagerness to act. This solution enables us to work together to offer consumers dairy products with a greatly reduced climate impact."

DSM has launched a series of quantifiable commitments aimed at addressing urgent societal and environmental challenges linked to how the world produces and consumes food. DSM's Food System Commitments including a double-digit reduction of on-farm livestock emissions by 2030. The market introduction of Bovaer® is a major step toward delivering on this commitment as well as the strategic initiative of DSM's Animal Nutrition & Health business group, We Make It Possible, with its mission to lead a robust and achievable worldwide transformation in sustainable animal protein production.

About Bovaer®

Bovaer® is a feed additive for cows researched and developed by DSM over 10 years. Just a quarter-teaspoon of Bovaer® per cow per day consistently reduces enteric methane emissions by approximately 30% for dairy cows and even higher percentages (up to 90%) for beef cows. This feed additive takes effect straight away and therefore contributes to a significant and immediate reduction of the environmental footprint of meat and dairy products. Bovaer® is the most extensively studied and scientifically proven solution to the challenge of burped methane to date.

DSM

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

