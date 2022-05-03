DSM provides Q1 2022 trading update

HEERLEN, Netherlands, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights1

DSM delivered a good first quarter

Group sales +18% and Adjusted EBITDA +10%

Health, Nutrition & Bioscience: Sales +16%, organic sales +9%, Adjusted EBITDA +9%



Materials: Sales +25%, organic sales +21%, Adjusted EBITDA +11%

Full Year outlook 2022 unchanged

Key figures 2

in € million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change Volume Price/mix FX Other Sales 2,590 2,194 18% 2% 10% 5% 1% HNB 1,987 1,711 16% 3% 6% 5% 2% ANH 881 778 13% -3% 11% 5% 0% HNC 726 625 16% 8% 3% 5% 0% F&B 362 296 22% 7% 3% 3% 9% Materials 582 467 25% -4% 25% 4% 0% Adjusted EBITDA 487 441 10%







HNB 391 359 9%







Materials 120 108 11%







Corporate -24 -26









EBITDA 466 425









Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.8% 20.1%











Co-CEOs statement

Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEOs, commented: "DSM had a good start to the year with robust demand across our businesses and effective pricing measures to counteract inflation throughout the value chain. Despite the ongoing global logistics and supply chain challenges, the excellence of our people and our operations ensured we were able to continue to satisfy our customers' needs. While we see ongoing volatility, resilient demand for our innovative and sustainability-focused solutions, together with our ability to drive effective pricing, leads us to reiterate our full year outlook."

Outlook 2022

DSM's outlook for the full year is unchanged. DSM expects its Health, Nutrition & Bioscience activities to deliver a high-single digit Adjusted EBITDA increase. For the Group, it expects a mid-single digit Adjusted EBITDA increase, with a high-single Adjusted Net Operating Free Cash Flow increase. This outlook is based on DSM's expectation of a stable Adjusted EBITDA in Materials following the strong performance in 2021.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is an Alternative Performance Measure (APM) that reflects results from usual operations. Organic sales growth is the total impact of volume and price/mix. Adjusted Net Operating Free Cash Flow is the cash flow from operating activities, corrected for the cash flow of the APM adjustments, minus the cash flow of capital expenditures and drawing rights.

2 DSM's Health, Nutrition & Bioscience structure became effective as of 1 January 2022. It consists of three businesses: Animal Nutrition and Health (ANH), Health, Nutrition and Care (HNC) and Food & Beverage (F&B). The preliminary comparative financial figures for 2021 were released in April 2022.

Financial calendar

10 May 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2 August 2022 Publication of the half year results of 2022 6 September 2022 Investor Day 1 November 2022 Publication of the trading update first nine months of 2022

Contact information

DSM Media Relations Gareth Mead tel. +31 (0) 45 5782420 email media.contacts@dsm.com DSM Investor Relations Dave Huizing tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864 email investor.relations@dsm.com

DSM

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

