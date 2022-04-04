DSM provides preliminary 2021 comparative figures

04 Apr, 2022, 07:00 BST
HEERLEN, Netherlands, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company, today provides preliminary comparative financial figures for 2021 following the establishment of DSM's Health, Nutrition & Bioscience ("HNB") structure, which became effective as of 1 January 2022.
HNB consists of the previous reportable operating segments of Nutrition (which included Animal Nutrition, Human Nutrition and Other Nutrition) and Innovation. HNB is organized in three newly created Business Groups: Food & Beverage; Health, Nutrition & Care; and Animal Nutrition & Health.
The preliminary comparative figures can be found in the annex to this press release.
Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.
Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.
