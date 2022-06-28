DSM provides 2021 and 2022 Q1 comparative figures

HEERLEN, Netherlands, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company, today provides comparative quarterly figures for 2021 and 2022 Q1.

These comparative figures reflect the reclassification of all of DSM's Materials businesses to discontinued operations after the announced sale of DSM Protective Materials to Avient Corporation and DSM Engineering Materials to Advent International and LANXESS.

The comparative figures can be found in the annex to this press release.

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

