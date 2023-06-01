DSM POPULATION GROWTH CONTINUES TO OUTPACE MIDWEST PEERS

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Des Moines (DSM) is again the fastest-growing major Midwest metro in percentage of population growth, according to the 2022 estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Des Moines – West Des Moines Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) grew from 626,778 residents in 2012 to 729,053 in 2022, an increase of 16.3%. From 2021 to 2022, DSM grew by 1.2%. Growth was measured from July 1, 2012 – July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2021 – July 1, 2022.

By percentage, DSM grew faster than Midwest peers including Chicago, Omaha, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and St. Louis, both year-over-year and in the 10-year period since 2012. This growth is the continuation of a long-term trend for the region's MSA.

"This population growth helps demonstrate the momentum of our collective region as a place where people want to live and work," said Tiffany Tauscheck, The Partnership's incoming President & CEO. "DSM USA continues to be nationally recognized as a magnet for talent due to its world-class amenities, affordable cost of living and ample career growth opportunities."

The release of the latest population numbers comes on the heels of recent national rankings. DSM has been named the #1 Midsized Metro for Millennials by CommercialCafe, a Top 20 Best Place to Live in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report, and as the metro with the #7 Lowest Cost of Living by Apartment List.

