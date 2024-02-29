dsm-firmenich publishes 2023 Integrated Annual Report

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and HEERLEN, Netherlands, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, today announces the publication of its first Integrated Annual Report (IAR).

The 2023 IAR contains detailed insights into dsm-firmenich's financial and non-financial progress during its inaugural year. Through its highly integrated portfolio of nutritional, natural and renewable ingredients, together with complementary science capabilities and technologies, dsm-firmenich delivered solid performance significantly impacted by unprecedented low vitamin prices.

The report provides detailed information on the Group's performance in 2023, including progress on the integration, delivery of synergies, and sustainability commitments. In addition, the report includes reviews of each Business Unit, case studies of groundbreaking customer collaboration, and insight into the company's positive business impacts for climate and nature, nutrition and health, and people.

The 2023 IAR is available on a dedicated website where a downloadable version in the ESEF format as specified by the European Commission in the Regulatory Technical Standard on ESEF (Regulation (EU) 2019/815) is also available.

The full version of the 2023 IAR is available here: https://annualreport.dsm-firmenich.com/2023/

