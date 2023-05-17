dsm-firmenich names Katharina Stenholm as Chief Sustainability Officer

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and HEERLEN, Netherlands, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich announces the appointment of Katharina Stenholm as Chief Sustainability Officer starting July 1, 2023. In this role, she will shape a new, consolidated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy for the company that builds on the strengths of both DSM and Firmenich's previous plans and actions.

Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEOs of dsm-firmenich, commented: "We are excited to welcome Katharina as our new Chief Sustainability Officer. She is widely recognized as an exceptional leader and innovator in the field of ESG and her extensive experience and expertise will be invaluable in helping us achieve our purpose. With her guidance and leadership, we are confident that we will create positive impact for people and planet, while building sustainable business growth."

Under Katharina's leadership, the company will begin revising ambitious and measurable targets and plans to rapidly achieve them in order to bring its purpose to life. Building on the strong sustainability approaches of both DSM and Firmenich, she will leverage her skills and experience to spearhead the development of a robust ESG strategy for dsm-firmenich, creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.

"I strongly believe that actions speak louder than words," said Katharina Stenholm. "Both DSM and Firmenich have a history of being leaders in ESG, and have the credentials to prove it. dsm-firmenich brings together more than 150 years of passion, experience, and progress and I feel privileged to be able to shape the next chapter in the company's ESG journey. I am thrilled to be joining a team that is rising to the challenge, and together with our customers, partners and employees, we are poised to accelerate our positive impact. By combining what is essential, desirable, and sustainable, we can bring progress to life and create a brighter future for all."

Katharina is a seasoned leader with a wealth of expertise in general management, procurement, sustainability, and commerce. She joins from PepsiCo where she led the European Sustainability function. Before, she held various positions at Danone, including SVP Strategic Projects, Managing Director of DanTrade, and Global CPO, with Sustainability under her responsibility. She also held various positions at SABMiller, culminating in the role of global CPO, and was CEO for a food ingredients company in the Nordics with global sales.

Over the years, Katharina has established herself as a recognized leader in change management. Her expertise lies in driving successful market entry, transformation, and operating model re-design programs. She possesses a comprehensive understanding of the entire food value chain, with a particular focus on sustainability and circular economy practices.

Katharina holds a PhD in Biotechnology from Helsinki University of Technology in Finland.

dsm-firmenich is determined to continuously expand its positive impact and set new standards in addressing the urgent issues of climate change, the protection of nature, and social responsibility across the value chain. By collaborating with customers and partners, dsm-firmenich is dedicated to proactively tackling present and future challenges, while simultaneously making a positive difference for the planet and improving the lives of millions.

About dsm-firmenich

