DSM-FIRMENICH FIRST DAY OF TRADING ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

DSM AND FIRMENICH MERGER OF EQUALS TO SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETE 8 MAY 2023

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland, and HEERLEN, Netherlands, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DSM-Firmenich hereby announces that the listing of and first trading in ordinary shares in its share capital (DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares) on Euronext Amsterdam commenced today, 18 April 2023, after the Exchange Offer was declared unconditional on 17 April 2023.

Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, DSM-Firmenich Co-CEOs, said: "This is a momentous day, marking the final step before we can bring together one of the largest creation communities in the industry, unlocking new opportunities for customers, and positioning us to deliver enhanced long-term shareholder value, sustainably. We appreciate the overwhelming support that we've received from our shareholders throughout this process, and now look forward with excitement to completing the merger with Firmenich in early May 2023. Together, we will establish the leading innovation partner in nutrition, health, and beauty."

DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares are trading under the symbol "DSFIR" and the ISIN code is CH1216478797.

Post-Closing Acceptance Period for DSM Shareholders

DSM Shareholders who have not yet tendered their DSM Ordinary Shares still have the opportunity to do so under the same terms and conditions applicable to the Exchange Offer during a Post-Closing Acceptance Period starting on 18 April 2023 at 09:00 CEST and ending on 28 April 2023 at 17:40 CEST. DSM Shareholders who do not tender their DSM Ordinary Shares during the Post-Closing Acceptance Period may become subject to certain (tax and other) implications with their continued shareholding in DSM. DSM shares will continue to trade in parallel to DSM-Firmenich shares on Euronext Amsterdam during this period.

Firmenich Contribution

The business of Firmenich International SA (Firmenich) will be contributed to DSM-Firmenich on 8 May 2023, thereby completing the transactions contemplated by the merger of equals between DSM and Firmenich. Additional information on the Firmenich Contribution is included in section 13.1 (The Transactions) of the Offering Circular.

Delisting

After the Post-Closing Acceptance Period, remaining DSM Shareholders will be subject to either the Buy-Out or the Post-Offer Merger and Liquidation as described in the Offer Circular. Additional information on the Buy-Out is included in section 14.19 (Statutory buy-out) of the Offering Circular and additional information on the Post-Offer Merger and Liquidation is included in section 14.20 (Post-Offer Merger and Liquidation) of the Offering Circular.

DSM and DSM-Firmenich will start the procedures to delist the DSM Ordinary Shares as soon as possible after the Post-Closing Acceptance Period.

Dividend

DSM-Firmenich will convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders by the end of June 2023 to request its shareholders to approve a dividend to its shareholders of €423m in total, representing approximately €1.60 per DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Share.

Board of Directors appointment

Dr. Sze Cotte-Tan (Singaporean national) has been appointed as an independent director and the twelfth member of DSM-Firmenich's experienced board of directors, effective 1 May 2023.

With more than 25 years' industry experience in food and nutrition spanning Asia Pacific and Europe, the appointment of Sze will strengthen DSM-Firmenich's board of directors in the areas of science & innovation and sustainability. Her previous executive roles include EVP and CTO of CJ CheilJedang, a South Korean food conglomerate and, prior to that, MD and Centre Head of Nestlé R&D, Singapore. A food scientist by training, Sze brings a wealth of knowledge in the areas of product and process mastership, consumer and sensory science, and organisation change management.

Sze is currently Adjunct Professor of Singapore Institute of Technology and sits in various advisory committees including for venture capital fund VisVires New Protein (VVNP), Singapore Manufacturing, Trade and Connectivity, and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR). Sze holds a PhD in Food Science from the University of Leeds (UK) and an MBA from the Simon Business School, University of Rochester (USA).

The full composition of DSM-Firmenich's board of directors is available at www.dsm-firmenich.com.

Home member state declaration

As a newly listed issuer, DSM-Firmenich declares that the Netherlands is its "home member state" for purposes of its disclosure obligations under the EU Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 December 2004 on the harmonization of transparency requirements in relation to information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market and amending Directive 2001/34/EC).

