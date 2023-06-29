dsm-firmenich announces results of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and HEERLEN, Netherlands, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, confirms that all resolutions on the agenda of today's extraordinary general meeting were approved by shareholders:

Approval of the stand-alone interim financial statements of DSM-Firmenich AG for the period from 1 January 2023 to 8 May 2023



Approval of a dividend of EUR 1.60 per share to the shareholders of DSM-Firmenich AG



Approval of the remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee



Approval of certain changes to the Articles of Association

Details of the extraordinary general meeting can be found at https://www.dsm-firmenich.com/corporate/investors/corporate-governance/egm.html

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life™ every day, everywhere, for billions of people.

www.dsm-firmenich.com

