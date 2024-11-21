DSM-Firmenich AG sold all of its stake in Robertet S.A.

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DSM-Firmenich AG, through its affiliate Firmenich International S.A. ("dsm-firmenich"), announces that it has successfully sold 24,408 Robertet S.A. ("Robertet") ordinary shares, representing c. 1% of Robertet share capital, through a bilateral sale to a long-term, non-institutional investor that will be subject to a 60-day lockup undertaking.

Following the above transaction, dsm-firmenich no longer retains any ordinary shares in Robertet.

