DSM completes the acquisition of Vestkorn Milling

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company, today announces the completion of its acquisition of Vestkorn Milling for an enterprise value of €65m. This acquisition of one of Europe's leading producers of pea- and bean-derived ingredients for plant-based protein products was first announced on 29 November 2021.

Vestkorn Milling supplies the buoyant alternative protein market with proteins, starches and dietary fibers for plant-based foods, pet food and animal feed. These are highly complementary to DSM's broad offering to plant-based food and beverage companies, which includes vitamins, algal lipids and minerals that improve nutritional value; texturizing hydrocolloids; and flavors and yeast extracts as well as enzymes that improve protein taste and functionality.

The acquisition is a further step in DSM's strategy to build an alternative protein business and will provide synergy with DSM's innovative CanolaPRO™ rapeseed protein isolate, which will commercially launch next year.

DSM

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM and its associated companies employ approximately 23,000 people around the world and deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

