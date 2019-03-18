DSM Completes Increase Shareholding in Andre Pectin to 75%

HEERLEN, Netherlands, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, informs its stakeholders that it has completed the increase of its shareholding in Yantai Andre Pectin Co. Ltd. (Andre Pectin) to 75%. The increase was first announced on 4 February 2019. Andre Pectin is a leading specialty food ingredient producer.

The remaining 25% of the shares in Andre Pectin continues to be held by the Shandong Andre Group Co., Ltd, that supplies raw materials and utilities. More information regarding the transaction and Andre Pectin can be found in the press release that was issued on 4 February 2019.E

