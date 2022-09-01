DSM completes acquisition of Prodap

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company, today announces the completion of its acquisition of Prodap, a leading animal nutrition and technology company in Brazil, which was first announced on 7 June 2022.

Prodap is an animal nutrition and technology company that combines technology offerings, consulting services, and customized nutritional solutions to drive efficiency and sustainability in animal farming. By harnessing the power of Prodap's digital solutions, DSM will take another step forward in its Precision & Personalization journey. DSM will strengthen and further develop its digital solutions to reach more markets globally, enabling smarter nutritional decision-making thanks to artificial intelligence and other tools. Prodap will complement DSM's deep animal nutrition knowledge and advisory capabilities with its extensive consultancy experience, facilitating an even higher level of customer experience. Additionally, by supporting more efficient farming, the acquisition contributes to DSM's commitment to enabling a double-digit reduction in on-farm livestock emissions by 2030 as part of its 2021 food system commitments.

