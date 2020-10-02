DSM completes acquisition of Erber Group

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today announces the completion of its acquisition of Erber Group for an enterprise value of €980 million. The transaction – which excludes two smaller units in the Erber Group – is expected to be earnings enhancing in the first year upon completion. The acquisition of Erber Group was first announced on 12 June 2020.

DSM acquired Erber Group's Biomin and Romer Labs. Erber Group's specialty animal nutrition and health business Biomin specializes primarily in mycotoxin risk management and gut health performance management, whereas the Romer Labs business focuses on food and feed safety diagnostic solutions. Both expand DSM's range of higher value-add specialty solutions.

The acquisition of Erber Group's Biomin further strengthens DSM's expertise and reputation as a leading provider of animal health and nutrition solutions for farm productivity and sustainability, with an emphasis on emissions reduction, feed consumption efficiency, and better use of water and land. It is therefore very much aligned with DSM's focus to make animal farming more sustainable from both an ecological and economical perspective. Romer Labs also complements DSM's human nutrition and health offering to customers in the food & beverages market segments.

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

