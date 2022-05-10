DSM announces results of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

10 May, 2022, 17:00 BST
HEERLEN, Netherlands, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company, today held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
All the resolutions on the agenda were approved by the shareholders:
- The Remuneration Report received a positive advisory vote
- Adoption of the Financial Statements for 2021
- Adoption of the dividend on ordinary shares for 2021 (see also separate press release)
- Release from liability of the current and former members of the Managing Board in respect of their managerial activities
- Release from liability of the current and former members of the Supervisory Board in respect of their supervisory role
- Reappointment of Geraldine Matchett as a member of the Managing Board
- Reappointment of Eileen Kennedy as member of the Supervisory Board
- Reappointment of the external auditor (KPMG Accountants N.V.)
- Authorization of the Managing Board to issue up to 10% ordinary shares and to exclude pre-emptive rights
- Authorization of the Managing Board to issue an additional 10% ordinary shares in connection with a rights issue
- Authorization of the Managing Board to have the company repurchase shares
- Reduction of the issued capital by cancelling shares
Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329419/dsm_logo.jpg
SOURCE Royal DSM
