DSM announces new Supervisory Board Chairman and proposes new Supervisory Board member

HEERLEN, Netherlands, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, announces that Mr. Rob Routs will retire as Chairman and member of the DSM Supervisory Board at the close of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 6 May 2021. The Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Thomas Leysen to succeed him as Chairman. Furthermore it announces that the Supervisory Board will nominate Mrs. Corien M. Wortmann-Kool to join as a new Supervisory Board member.

Mr. Rob Routs has been a member of the DSM Supervisory Board since April 2010 and Chairman since May 2011. He was reappointed for a final term by the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to facilitate a smooth transfer and continuity to the new Co-CEO leadership structure. When Mr. Rob Routs took over, DSM had successfully transformed from a chemical company into a Life Sciences and Materials Sciences company. Under his guidance DSM continued the restructuring of its portfolio and its evolution into the purpose-led, performance-driven Nutrition, Health & Sustainable Living company it is today. Mr. Thomas Leysen (1960, Belgian national) has joined the Supervisory Board in 2020 and will succeed Mr. Rob Routs after the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Rob Routs, outgoing Chairman of the DSM Supervisory Board, commented: "I am incredibly grateful to have served ten years as Chairman and eleven years as member of the Supervisory Board of this incredible company. Geraldine and Dimitri have taken up their new joint role seamlessly and I am proud that DSM is now well-positioned to capitalize on its long-term strategy, to use its science-based capabilities to create a positive impact and to deliver value for all stakeholders. I am pleased and feel very comfortable to hand-over to Thomas Leysen, whose experience will support DSM's leadership on the company's on-going journey to create brighter lives for all."

Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEOs of DSM, commented: "We would like to express our deep gratitude to Rob Routs for his guidance, challenge and collaboration, which have been invaluable to us throughout his tenure. We would especially like to thank him for staying an extra year to support the transition as we became Co-CEOs. At the same time we are pleased to continue working with Thomas Leysen in his new role as Chairman."

The nomination of Mrs. Corien M. Wortmann-Kool will strengthen the Supervisory Board's profile in the areas of finance, accounting, auditing and risk. Her nomination will also help maintain the Supervisory Board's strong profile in the areas of sustainability, governance, compliance and public affairs. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in finance and economics at executive level, as well as the national and international societal and political context companies operate in.

Mrs. Corien M. Wortmann-Kool (1959, Dutch national) is the Chair of the Board of ABP Pension Fund (The Netherlands) since 2015, Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board of Aegon N.V. and Chair of the Supervisory Board of Save the Children NL. She is also Advisory Board Member of the Impact Economy Foundation and Member of the Capital Markets Advisory Board of the Dutch Financial Markets Authority. In 2019 she was Co-Chair of the European High Level Expert Group Next CMU.

More information on the proposed appointment of Corien M. Wortmann-Kool will be included in the Notes to the Agenda that will be published for the Annual General Meeting of Koninklijke DSM N.V. to be held on Wednesday 6 May 2021.

DSM – Bright Science. Brighter Living.™

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

