DSM accelerates Science Based GHG emissions reduction target to 50% by 2030

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, announced today that it aims to halve its 2016 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its own operations by 2030. The acceleration of its initial 30% reduction target is based on the strong progress over the past few years. With this step-up DSM continues to be an ambitious climate leader in its sector and the updated target provides a firm foundation for DSM to achieve net-zero by 2050.

DSM's new increased target has been reviewed and approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The SBTi is a collaboration between the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI), the CDP and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to drive ambitious corporate climate action.

DSM was one of the first companies to align its efforts with the latest science presented in the IPCC Special Report 'Global Warming of 1.5°C' of 2019 and immediately set a pathway to reach net-zero GHG emissions across its operations and value chains by 2050. DSM's Science Based Targets are the foundation to achieve this goal, supported by ambitions on renewable electricity and energy efficiency, as well as intense work with key suppliers through DSM's CO2REDUCE program.

Recent highlights that help accelerate its transition to net zero by 2050 include:

DSM made significant progress with a ~19% structural GHG improvement (versus 2016) by H1 2021. This is already ahead of the trajectory to achieve its initial 30% Science Based reduction Target

DSM has doubled its internal carbon price from €50 to €100 per ton of CO 2 to further guide its investments and operational decisions towards carbon neutral operations. This decision also reflects DSM's ongoing commitment to and call for broader and deeper carbon pricing policies.

to further guide its investments and operational decisions towards carbon neutral operations. This decision also reflects DSM's ongoing commitment to and call for broader and deeper carbon pricing policies. DSM signed an additional power purchase agreement in July which means all its North American electricity needs will be 100% renewable starting from the end of this year. Through the power purchase agreement, DSM will contribute to the financing of a new solar plant in Texas which is expected to generate approximately 920,000 MWh of electricity for the US energy grid each year. With this additional agreement DSM is well positioned to outpace its target of purchasing 75% of its global electricity needs from renewable sources by 2030 and to reach 100% at the earliest possibility.

Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze Co-CEOs Royal DSM, comment: "As a purpose-led company we aim to drive sustainable growth. That's why we're proud to make a significant step-up in our ambitious validated science-based targets, to accelerate our route to net-zero by 2050 and to continue to lead the way in our industry to move to a net-zero future. We have no time to waste, and the private sector has a crucial role to play in proactively delivering on the Paris Agreement."

DSM is a CDP Climate Leader and was awarded an A score for its climate change disclosure. DSM holds a platinum sustainability medal from EcoVadis putting DSM in the top 1% of its industry. DSM has a top position in Sustainalytics, has an AAA rating from MSCI, has Prime Status with ISS-Oekom and has a leading position in the rankings of Moody's Vigeo Eiris.

DSM's sustainability information is provided each year, audited under reasonable assurance (highest level), in DSM's integrated annual report. The most recently published was for 2020.

DSM – Bright Science. Brighter Living.™

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Or find us on:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DSMcompany

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DSM

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/3108

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/dsmcompany

For more information:

DSM Media Relations Lieke de Jong tel. +31 (0) 45 5782420 e-mail media.contacts@dsm.com DSM Investor Relations Dave Huizing tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864 e-mail investor.relations@dsm.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329419/dsm_logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.dsm.com



SOURCE Royal DSM