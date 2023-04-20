DSM - delivery of shares

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR GENERAL RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD VIOLATE APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

HEERLEN, Netherlands, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Offering Circular published on 22 November 2022, DSM and DSM-Firmenich are required to announce transactions in relation to the ordinary shares in their respective share capital in accordance with the Dutch public offer rules.

With reference to the Offering Circular (in particular sections 11.16 (Long-term incentive plans) and 13.7 (Principal terms of the Business Combination Agreement)), DSM has during the Acceptance Period tendered in the Exchange Offer 662,616 DSM Ordinary Shares held in treasury in order to be able to fulfill its obligations under the respective DSM Incentive Plans after the Settlement Date. As a result of the Settlement that took place today, DSM received 662,616 DSM-Firmenich ordinary shares in exchange for the aforementioned DSM Ordinary Shares tendered in the Exchange Offer.

Pursuant to commitments entered into prior to issuing the Offering Circular, DSM has on 20 April 2023 delivered 4,680 DSM-Firmenich ordinary shares to employees in view of settling the exercise of 4,680 stock options granted under the respective DSM Incentive Plan (average exercise price €58.16).

At the date hereof, DSM holds a total of 650,140 DSM-Firmenich ordinary shares (in order to be able to fulfill its obligations under the respective DSM Incentive Plans), representing approximately 0.43% of the DSM-Firmenich ordinary shares.

DSM

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

