DSCUP: Enjoy Great Potential for Innovation Cooperation in China...

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 annual 8th Dongsheng Cup International Entrepreneurship Competition will be held in Beijing, China on December 10 (Beijing time), 2020. The online UK pitch will be held on November 5 (Beijing time).

Since the official launch of the competition in 2013, the competition has attracted 7060 projects in the past seven years, including 1765 overseas projects and more than 500 incubation projects, DSCUP providing a high-quality and broad "entrepreneurship +" platform for the global entrepreneurs.

As the host of DSCUP, Zhongguancun Dongsheng science Park gathers innovation and entrepreneurship resources around the world. Dongsheng Science Park is committed to building an international innovation and entrepreneurship gathering place by using the whole chain and accompanying services to help realize the marketization of entrepreneurial projects. The competition involves scientific and technological innovation fields such as life science, digital economy, new energy / new materials, etc. Besides Chinese competitors, the company also has high-quality projects from Canada, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Russia, Ghana, Switzerland, Germany, UK, Israel, etc.

As the region organizer of DSCUP, Dongsheng Hongtai (Beijing)Technology Co.,LTD, is a one-stop international tech innovation platform. DSHT gathers Well-known capital, excellent international talents, and tech service resources together, and help international projects soft-landing in China. The company services include: Fundraising; human resources service; marketing and sales channels; policy, certificate, license, and visa consulting service; Capital Connection and B2B Matchmaking Service, etc.

As the organizer of The 2020 annual 8th DSCUP International Entrepreneurship Competition in UK region, the company welcomes all international entrepreneurs who are interested in the Chinese market will share your business project to with the company.

Business cooperation, please contact us: zhangjing@cn-inno.com and dan@cn-inno.com

Competition Registration: http://compassunited.sv.mikecrm.com/oKlX7ZM

SOURCE Dongsheng Hongtai (Beijing)Technology Co.LTD