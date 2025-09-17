DRUID AI Raises $31 Million Series C to Accelerate Agentic AI Platform Growth Under New CEO Joseph Kim

NEW YORK and LONDON and BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DRUID AI today announced it has secured $31 million in Series C financing to advance the global expansion of its enterprise-ready agentic AI platform under the leadership of its new CEO Joseph Kim. The strategic investment was led by Cipio Partners, with participation from TQ Ventures, Karma Ventures, Smedvig, and Hoxton Ventures.

DRUID AI CEO Joseph Kim

"Customer success is what it's all about, and delivering real business outcomes requires understanding companies' pain points and introducing innovations that help those customers address their complex challenges", mentioned Kim. Previously, Kim was CEO of Sumo Logic. He serves on the boards of directors of SmartBear and Andela. He was also a senior operating partner at Francisco Partners, CPTO at Citrix, SolarWinds, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and chief architect at GE.

Roland Dennert, managing partner at the premier global growth equity fund Cipio Partners, explained: "Our investment will help accelerate DRUID AI's expansion into the U.S. and elsewhere, fuel further technological advancements, and strengthen its position as a global leader in enterprise AI solutions."

The appointment of Kim as CEO and the new funding come on the heels of DRUID AI earning a Challenger spot in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI Platforms for 2025. This is just the latest development validating the maturity of DRUID AI's platform and its readiness to deliver business results in a market that is experiencing rapid advancement and adoption.

In 2024, DRUID AI grew ARR 2.7x year-over-year. Its award-winning platform has powered more than 1 billion conversations across thousands of agents. In addition, the DRUID AI global partner ecosystem has attracted industry giants Microsoft, Genpact, Cognizant, and Accenture.

DRUID AI is trusted by more than 300 global clients across banking, financial services, government, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, retail, and telecommunications. Leading organizations such as AXA Insurance, Carrefour, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Georgia Southern University, Kmart Australia, Liberty Global Group, MatrixCare, National Health Service, and Orange Auchan have adopted DRUID AI to redefine the way they operate.

Powered by advanced agentic AI and driven by the DRUID Conductor, its core orchestration engine, the DRUID platform enables businesses to deploy AI agents and intelligent applications that streamline processes effortlessly, integrate seamlessly with existing systems, and efficiently fulfill complex requests. DRUID AI's end-to-end platform delivers 98% first response accuracy.

