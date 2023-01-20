Drug Testing Market Value to Reach US$ 15.7 Billion by 2033: Transparency Market Research, Inc. Study

Increase in demand for drug testing to confirm drug and alcohol use in patients is anticipated to propel the market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for significant market share due to rise in demand for drug abuse screening in countries such as China and India

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise in adoption of drug testing methods in hospitals, schools, and workplaces to detect and confirm alcohol and illicit drug use in individuals is expected to drive the global drug testing market in the next few years. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Surge in cases of drug and alcohol addiction has accelerated drug testing market development. Several government initiatives, especially in North America, to diagnose, treat, and monitor drug addiction in the past few years has propelled drug testing market value. For instance, drug testing is used in the U.S. for treating opioid medications abuse.

Rise in utilization of consumables in drug testing programs has generated significant revenue for companies in the market. Consumables is anticipated to be the leading segment during the forecast period. Rise in use of illegal drugs, such as cannabis, heroin, cocaine, and amphetamine, presents substantial opportunities in the global drug testing industry. Substance use disorders (drug abuse and addiction) pose significant impact on an individual's physical and mental health.

Key Findings of Study

Companies Offer More Accurate Methods to Increase Revenues: Advancement in technology has led to introduction of drug testing methods that are more accurate in detecting the presence of drugs and deliver rapid results. For instance, companies are striving to address accuracy concerns with breathalyzers. Increase in commercialization of advanced screening techniques for use in treatment clinics, industrial settings, and correctional facilities is expected to broaden market outlook. Demand for definitive tests that are characterized by high specificity and sensitivity has made drug testing laboratories more popular than drug testing facilities among end-users. The drug testing laboratories segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Key Drivers

Rise in incidence of substance use disorders is likely to augment drug testing market growth.

Prevalence of alcohol use disorders and illicit drug use disorders is high among young adults. Increase in usage of non-invasive and precise drug testing methods in therapy and evaluation in patients has created new opportunities for companies in the drug testing industry.

Strict regulations pertaining to prevention of illicit use of recreational and performance-enhancing drugs in sports are broadening drug testing market outlook.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is a lucrative region in the global market. Rise in adoption of screening methods for drug use has propelled the market in the region. The drug testing market in China is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3% from 2023 to 2033. The market in India and China is likely to be driven by rise in demand for drug testing programs to screen illicit drugs & alcohol and detect abuse of prescription drugs.

North America is projected to account for major market share during the forecast period. The market in the U.S. is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033. Increase in adoption of drug testing methods in the U.S. can be ascribed to worsening drug overdose epidemic in the country.

Competition Landscape

Key players in the market are engaged in merger & acquisition and new product development in order to drive revenue. Prominent companies are striving to expand presence in new geographies. Quest Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Color Genomics, Inc., 23andMe, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Quidel Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and Gene By Gene, Ltd. are the key players in the market.

Drug Testing Market Segmentation

By Component

Consumables

Instruments

Rapid Testing Devices

Services

By Sample Type

Urine samples

Oral Fluid Samples

Hair Sample

Other Samples

By Drug Type

Alcohol

Cannabis/Marijuana

Cocaine

Opioids

Amphetamine & Methamphetamine

LSD

Other Drug Types

By End Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End Uses

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

